Federal Bank shares: Can this Jhunjhunwala stock rebound post Friday's steep fall?

After plunging over 8 per cent on Friday due less-than-expected net interest margin (NIM) and net interest income (NII) in the March quarter, shares of Federal Bank may look to recover going ahead, as a handful of brokerages gave stock price targets in the Rs 155-180 range, citing reasonable valuations. The price targets suggest 21-41 per cent upside potential for the stock.

Friday's steep fall on the counter was a result of weak NIM reported by the bank -- a contraction of 18 basis points sequentially, the sharpest fall among banks and NBFCs in the results season so far. This, as Nuvama Institutional Equities noted, dampened NII sequentially (down 2 per cent QoQ), thereby missing the consensus estimate by 7 per cent. That said, a handful of brokerages maintained their 'Buy' ratings on the stock post March quarter results, with price targets

Core performance softened owing to a slowdown in business banking and gold loans, lower NII and fees, and higher agri slippages, said Nuvama, which noted that pressure on fees and NII was offset by lower provisions and higher trading gains.

"We are cutting the target price to Rs 170 from Rs 180 following a revision in the target to 1.3x from 1.4x to factor in higher pricing competition on loans and deposits. Even so, we retain ‘BUY’ given the stock’s cheap valuation and anticipating an uptick in performance in quarters ahead," it said.

Jhunjhunwala family held about 3.5 per cent stake in this bank as of March 31, shareholding data suggests.

For Motilal Oswal Securities, the March quarter results for Federal Bank were a mixed bag, with a beat in net earnings and a miss in NII. The earnings beat, it said, was driven by treasury gains and lower provisions, while the NII miss was due to margin compression.

"Business growth, though, was healthy, led by traction across segments. The liability franchise remains strong, with a retail deposit mix at 85 per cent and CASA ratio at 32.7 per cent (but moderated QoQ). The headline asset quality ratio improved, even as slippages came in a tad higher. We broadly maintain our estimates as controlled credit costs and healthy other income compensate for a slight moderation in NII growth. We reiterate our BUY rating with a target price of Rs 155," it said.

Choice Broking said Federal Bank exited the FY23 with 3.31 per cent NIM, which was in line with the bank’s guided path. It expects NIM to sustain at around 3.3 per cent over the forecasted fiscals, 20 bps higher than the historical trend.

Further, rising share of high yielding products, improving fee profile and likely contained credit cost to maintain strong earnings growth trajectory, it said as it estimates RoA and RoE to improve to over 1.2 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, by FY25E. Choice broking has a target of Rs 166 on the stock.

The restructured book for Federal Bank has been shrinking consistently, leading to a decline in overall stressed book as a percentage of total assets to 1.62 per cent, said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

"Moreover, balance sheet expansion pace continued to be healthy. Federal Bank has clocked FY23 RoA/RoE of 1.25 per cent/14.9 per cent, highest in the last 8 years. We maintain BUY on Federal Bank with a target price (TP) of Rs 178," it said.

YES Securities said that apart from timing mismatch, there were other non-structural reasons that impacted Federal Bank margin negatively in 4Q. The management stated that the bank is not averse to loan growth, except where pricing is not attractive, it cited adding that asset quality remained under control, with the management guiding for benign credit cost.

The brokerage has maintained ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 180.