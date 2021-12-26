Five of top-10 companies add over Rs 1 lakh cr in m-cap; Reliance, TCS lead chart

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of five of the top-10 most valued companies soared to Rs 1,01,145.09 crore last week. Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as top gainers.

Where RIL, TCS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), Wipro, and Infosys were the lead gainers; State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, and Bajaj Finance emerged as laggards.

The BSE benchmark jumped 112.57 points or 0.10 per cent during the last week. The market valuation of TCS leapfrogged by Rs 30,720.62 crore to reach Rs 13,57,644.33 crore.

RIL's m-cap zoomed Rs 21,035.95 crore to Rs 16,04,154.56 crore. Infosys added Rs 17,656.95 crore to take its valuation to Rs 7,83,779.99 crore. HUL gained Rs 16,000.71 crore to Rs 5,40,053.55 crore.

The market capitalisation of Wipro went higher by Rs 15,730.86 crore to Rs 3,82,857.25 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 18,619.95 crore to Rs 7,97,609.94 crore. HDFC's valuation dipped Rs 15,083.97 crore to Rs 4,58,838.89 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs 9,727.82 crore to Rs 4,07,720.88 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance dropped by Rs 3,048.15 crore to Rs 4,13,546.63 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 476.81 crore to Rs 5,05,070.33 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.

(With inputs from PTI.)