Future Group shares rebound after Delhi HC stays arbitration with Amazon

Shares of Future Group recovered amid a market crash today after the Delhi High Court stayed the Amazon-Future arbitration over the appeals filed by Future Retail and its promoters. The arbitration proceedings in the Amazon-Future dispute were scheduled between January 5 and 8, 2022 which have now been terminated by Singapore International Arbitration Center (SIAC) after the court's order.

While share of Future Consumer rose up to 4.40% to Rs 7.83, Future Lifestyle stock zoomed 13.81% to Rs 58.5 on BSE.

Future Consumer share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Future Lifestyle stock opened with a gain of 8.37% today and trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

Share of another Future Group firm Future Retail rose 8.59% to Rs 55 on BSE. The stock trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Future Enterprises gained 5.26% to Rs 10.60 against the previous close of Rs 10.07 on BSE. Future Enterprises is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of another Future Group firm Future Supply Solutions was up 9.53% to Rs 77.6 in trade today. The share opened with a gain of 5.43% at Rs 74.70 against the previous close of Rs 70.85 on BSE. The share trades higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

The tribunal is adjudicating Amazon's objections to Future Retail's Rs 24,500-crore deal with Reliance.

"In view of this order, the Singapore International Arbitration Center has terminated the arbitration proceedings scheduled between January 5 and 8, 2022, until further orders," said Future Retail in a regulatory filing.

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC on the appeals filed by Future Retail Ltd and Future Coupons Pvt Ltd. The matter has been adjourned to February 1 for hearing.

"In the meantime, the division bench of the Delhi High Court has stayed the order dated January 4, 2022, passed by the Single Judge of the Delhi High Court and also stayed the arbitration proceedings till the next date of hearing," Future Retail said.

The order was pronounced in the court and a copy of same is awaited, it added. SIAC is adjudicating Amazon's objections to Future Group's deal with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, announced in August 2020 for sale of the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business.

On Tuesday, Future Group shares fell up to 7% after the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition of the Kishore Biyani-led conglomerate to declare Singapore arbitration tribunal proceedings with its warring partner Amazon as illegal.

Meanwhile, becnchmark indices crashed today, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets. At 10: 50 am, Sensex was trading 915 points lower at 59,308 and Nifty slipped 245 points to 17,679.