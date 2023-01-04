scorecardresearch
Global Capital Markets shares rally 800% in 7 months; firm mulls entering new biz

Global Capital Markets shares rally 800% in 7 months; firm mulls entering new biz

Global Capital Market shares have zoomed 790 per cent in the last six months to Rs 33.60 on Wednesday from 52-week lows of Rs 3.79 on June 1, 2022

Global Capital is RBI registered NBFC, engaged in the business of investment in shares and securities and providing finance

Global Capital Market, a lesser-known multibagger microcap stock, is eyeing expansion of its businesses and is looking to enter bill discount business.

Besides, the company board discussed plans of entering the gold loan business.

Published on: Jan 04, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 04, 2023, 1:44 PM IST
