COMPANIES

NEWS

Multibagger stock in focus today as firm receives nod for pellet plant in Chhattisgarh

Multibagger stock: The company's shares ended 0.62% lower at Rs 1042.10 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1048.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,166 crore.

Shares of Godawari Power & Ispat are in news today after the metal major said it has received nod from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board for operating a 2 million tonne pellet plant for the expansion of iron ore pelletisation capacity from 2.7 to 4.7 MTPA. The pellet plant is proposed to be financed from internal accruals of the company and likley to be commissioned by Q1FY26.

Godawari Power & Ispat shares ended 0.62% lower at Rs 1042.10 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1048.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,166 crore. The multibagger stock has gained 277% in two years and risen 2129% in five years. 

"We are pleased to inform you that the `Permission to Establish' for setting up 2 million ton Pellet plant for expansion of Iron Ore Pelletisation Capacity of the Company from 2.7 to 4.7 MTPA with associated facilities for manufacture of Pellets like ore grinding, beneficiation, coal gasification etc. at Siltara Industrial Area, Raipur, Chhattisgarh has been issued by Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board vide its letter dated 24.07.2024 received by the company on 26.07.2024. As communicated earlier the pellet plant is proposed to be financed from internal accruals of the Company and the same is expected to be commissioned by QIFY26," said the firm in a communication to bourses. 

Godawari Power & Ispat is mainly engaged in Mining of Iron Ore and Manufacturing of Iron Ore Pellets, Sponge Iron, Steel Billets, Wire Rods, H.B. Wire and Ferro Alloys with generation of Electricity.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 29, 2024, 9:03 AM IST
