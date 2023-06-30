Rs 42 to Rs 544: This steel stock turned into a multibagger in three years; hit 52-week high today

Shares of multibagger Godawari Power Ltd have delivered 1,200% percent returns to investors in the last three years. The stock of the company, which is engaged in the production of steel, closed at Rs 42.2 on June 29, 2020 and rose to a 52-week high of Rs 544.40 in the current session (June 30, 2023), delivering 1196% returns during the period. In comparison, Sensex has risen 84.51% in three years.

In the current session, Godawari Power stock zoomed 8.58% to Rs 544.40 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 505.05 against the previous close of Rs 501.35 on BSE.

ALSO READ: Suzlon Energy shares rose 108% in three months; two factors behind the rally

The share belonging to steel and power manufacturer has gained 113% in a year and risen 34.64% this year. Total 46.62 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 242.74 crore in the current session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 7540 crore. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 245.45 on July 1, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 77.6, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Godawari Power shares have a beta of 1, indicating average volatility in a year. Godawari Power shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

ALSO READ: Suzlon Energy shares trading at five-year high; buy, sell or hold?

On the outlook of the stock, Abhijeet from Tips2trades said, "Godawari Power is showing bullish signs but also very overbought on the daily charts with next resistance at Rs 513. Only a daily close below the support of Rs 467 could trigger a fall till Rs 404 in the near term."

SBI Securities has assigned a target of Rs 577 on the stock.

"One of the mid-sized integrated steel manufacturers in India having FY23 annual capacity of 3.05 mn tonnes of iron ore mining, 2.7 mn tonnes of iron ore pellets, 0.5 mn tonnes of sponge iron, 0.4 mn tonnes of steel billets. 0.4 mn tonnes of MS rounds, 0.1 mn tonnes of HB wires and 98 MW of power generation capacity," said the brokerage.

The brokerage mentioned the following triggers behind its bullish stance.

1) Capacity expansion in Iron Ore mining (2.35 MTPA to 6.0MTPA) and Pellets (2.7 MTPA to 5.7 MTPA)

2) Capex for New Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant (6 MTPA)

3. FY23-FY25E Sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 2.1%/8.1%/8.5% to Rs 55bn/Rs 13bn/Rs 9bn

4. The stock is trading at FY24E/FY25E EV/EBITDA of 4.7x/4.4x.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said," The stock has indicated a big rally in the last one month from Rs 355 levels to touch the peak zone of Rs 513 and after a short dip once again with improved bias has given a decent pullback to retest the peak level and fresh breakout is anticipated. With the support maintained at Rs 470 levels, one can expect further targets of Rs 545-550 levels."

Gaurav Bissa, VP, InCred Equities said, "Godawari Power and Ispat witnessed a 12-year ascending channel pattern breakout on monthly charts at Rs 225 levels with strong volumes and since then it has doubled. The stock is currently on the verge of giving a fresh one year breakout, which will get triggered on a weekly close above Rs 500 levels. Once confirmed, this breakout can push the stock towards Rs 550 levels. The stock is witnessing a bullish crossover on monthly with monthly RSI about to cross 70, which can give a strong push to the stock price in the coming months."

In the March quarter of last fiscal, Godawari Power posted a 58.29% fall in net profit to Rs 169.57 crore against Rs 406.52 crore profit during the quarter ended March 2022. Sales slipped 7.80% to Rs 1342.27 crore in Q4 against Rs 1455.89 crore during the quarter ended March 2022. EBITDA margins fell to 20.36 percent in the March 2023 quarter compared to 27.62 percent in the year-ago period.

According to annual earnings for the fiscal ended March 2023, the firm reported a 46.44% fall profit to Rs 793.40 crore against a profit of Rs 1481.27 crore in the year ago period.

However, sales rose 7.89% to Rs 5857.10 crore in the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 5428.55 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022.

About the Company

Godawari Power is a steel company which operates through two segments: Steel and Electricity. Its geographic segments include domestic market and export market. The company is engaged in iron and steel industry, power sector and mining sector.

Also read: MCX shares dive 12% after exchange extends software support contract with 63 Moons Tech, again

Also read: Hot stocks on June 30, 2023: Brightcom Goup, Advanced Enzyme, Power Grid, Canara Bank, and more