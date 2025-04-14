Godrej Industries' chemicals segment acquires Savannah Surfactants

Godrej Industries' chemicals business, a key segment of the Godrej Group, has successfully completed the acquisition of the Food Additives Business from Savannah Surfactants Ltd. This strategic move aims to expand Godrej's presence in the global Food & Beverages Industry.

Savannah Surfactants, situated in Goa, is known for its manufacturing capacity of 5,200 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of finished products. This acquisition will see their operations integrated into Godrej's Speciality chemicals division, enhancing Godrej's product offerings in this sector, the company stated in a BSE filing on Monday.

Related Articles

Vishal Sharma, Executive Director and CEO of Godrej Industries (Chemicals), expressed satisfaction at the timely completion of the transaction in the new fiscal year. "We are glad to have completed this transaction at the start of the fiscal year. This acquisition is in line with our vision and strategy to grow in a profitable and sustainable manner," said Sharma.

By incorporating Savannah's food additives business, Godrej aims to expand its offerings, contributing to the development of a larger speciality chemicals business. This integration is part of Godrej's long-term vision for growth and innovation in the chemicals sector.

Established in 1963, Godrej Industries (Chemicals) is one of the oldest businesses under the Godrej Group umbrella. The company has played a significant role in the sectors of oleochemicals, surfactants, and biochemicals.

Godrej is committed to being a leader in "Green chemistry," focusing on environmentally friendly practices. "We are focused on being a 'Green chemistry' company, dedicated to helping the environment and ensuring a greener and more sustainable future," Sharma highlighted.

The acquisition not only aligns with Godrej's sustainability goals but also enhances its competitive edge in the chemicals market. It paves the way for future growth opportunities within the speciality chemicals sector.

The company said its dedication towards innovation and sustainability continues to drive the strategic initiatives, positioning Godrej favourably in the evolving global market landscape.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks remained closed today on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Domestic indices will resume action on Tuesday during usual hours.