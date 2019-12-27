GPT Infraprojects share price falls over 3% after CARE revises ratings for long-term bank facilities

GPT Infraprojects share price fell in trade today after ratings agency CARE revised the ratings of long-term bank facilities to CARE BBB minus from CARE BBB. Bank facilities involved in the downgrade are worth Rs 554.21 crore. The microcap stock fell up to 3.61% to Rs 40 compared to the previous close of Rs 41.50 on BSE. The stock has fallen after two days of gain.

GPT Infraprojects share has lost 26% during last 1 year and declined 22% since the beginning of this year.

Continued elongation in already high collection period in FY19 & H1FY20 leading to high working capital cycle and stretch in liquidity as indicated in high utilisation of working capital limits on continuous basis has been cited as the factor behind the downgrade. It has its manufacturing unit at Panagarh (India), Tsumeb (Namibia) and Ladysmith (South Africa).

GPT Infraprojects is involved in the manufacturing of concrete sleepers and allied. It is also engaged in the fabrication of steel bridges.