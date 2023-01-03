scorecardresearch
Granules India shares jump 3% today. Here's why

Granules India shares rose 2.8 per cent to hit a high of Rs 329.35 on BSE. With this, the scrip is up 16 per cent in the last six months

Granules India said Greenko ZeroC will supply carbon free energy and enable green hydrogen, along with its various chemical derivatives Granules India said Greenko ZeroC will supply carbon free energy and enable green hydrogen, along with its various chemical derivatives

Shares of Granules India rose 3 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the company entered into a strategic partnership with Greenko ZeroC to collaborate for Green Molecule Solutions and its wider applications in pharmaceuticals.

This collaboration allows utilisation of fungible carbon offset instruments across Granules global manufacturing locations," it said.

Chairman & Managing Director, Krishna Prasad said: The partnership with Greenko will power our sustainability journey by minimizing carbon footprint and impact of our operations on the environment.

Sustainability and Green chemistry are key pillars of our commitment to heal the planet and people through minimizing carbon footprint, adopting resource efficient processes, and reduce waste across our value chain.”

Published on: Jan 03, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 03, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
