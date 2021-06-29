Graphite India net profit zooms 1,014% in Q4, share rises after four sessions

Share of Graphite India rose over 4% after the firm reported 1014.29% rise in profit to Rs 64 crore in Q4 against loss of Rs 7 crore in corresponding quarter of previous year. The stock has gained after 4 days of consecutive fall. Graphite India stock opened with a gain of 2.74% at Rs 629.90 today.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 646.85, rising 5.5% against previous close of Rs 613.10 on BSE.

Graphite India share trades higher than 5 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 20 day and 50 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 242% in one year and risen 108% since the beginning of this year. Total 0.42 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 2.68 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,373 crore.

Sales fell to Rs 565 crore in Q4 against sales of Rs 602 crore in corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Operating profit excluding other income zoomed 400% to Rs 78 crore in last quarter against Rs 26 crore loss in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a quarter on quarter basis, Graphite India profit rose 178.26% from Rs 23 crore in Q3 of previous fiscal.

Sales climbed 13.23% from Rs 499 crore in December quarter of previous fiscal.In terms of annual earnings, the firm reported loss of Rs 32 crore falling 171% from profit of Rs 45 crore for fiscal ended March 2020.

Sales too slipped 36.72% to Rs 1,958 crore in last fiscal against Rs 3094 crore sales for the fiscal ended March 2020.

For the full year FY21, Graphite India declared a dividend of Rs 5 per share. The year-on-year fall in revenues was largely on account of its factory operations being negatively impacted by the pandemic impact.

