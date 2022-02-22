Rs 15 to Rs 533: This stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Shares of GRM Overseas have rallied 3,455% in the last three years. The small cap stock, which closed at Rs 14.99 on February 21, 2019 rose to a high of Rs 532.95 on the BSE today. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of GRM Overseas three years ago would have turned into Rs 35.55 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 58.34 per cent during the period.

However, the stock opened with a loss of 4.99% at Rs 532.95 today. Since then, the share is stuck in the lower circuit of 5% through the session.The stock has lost 18% in the last 4 days.

GRM Overseas shares are trading higher than 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 837.26% in one year but fallen 16.53% since the beginning of this year. The share has lost 38.39% in a month and declined 17.94% in one week.

Total 7,367 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 39.26 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,197 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 935.42 on January 20, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 53.35 on February 22, 2021.

Three promoters held 72 per cent stake in the firm and 12,793 public shareholders owned 28 per cent for quarter ended December 2021.

Of these, 12,511 public shareholders held 8.52% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh.

Only 15 shareholders with 7.59% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended December 2021.

Two foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 21,635 shares in Q3 of the current fiscal.

GRM Overseas has outperformed its peers in terms of stock market returns in the last three years. Shares of KRBL have lost 37.8% and stock of LT Foods has gained 88.7% in the last three years. Stock of another competitor Chamanlal Setia has risen 24.19% during the period.

The stellar rally in the stock of GRM Overseas reflects the financial performance of the firm in the last three years.

In the December quarter, the firm reported a 350% rise in net profit to Rs 26.66 crore against Rs 5.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Sales rose 39% to Rs 296.83 crore in the last quarter against Rs 213.47 crore in the December quarter of 2020. Operating profit rose 100% to Rs 23.24 crore for the quarter ended December against Rs 11.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the firm reported a 8.95% rise in net profit from Rs 24.47 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Sales climbed 17.32% from Rs 253 crore in Q2 of the current fiscal.

On an annual basis, net profit rose 43.28% to Rs 45.42 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 31.70 crore for the fiscal ended 2020. For the fiscal ended 2019, net profit stood at Rs 9.07 crore.

Sales climbed to Rs 799.37 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 777.15 crore for the fiscal ended March 2020. For the fiscal ended 2019, sales stood at Rs 1109.05 crore.

GRM Overseas is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of rice. The company produces a range of rice items to its customers across the world. Its platter of varieties includes traditional basmati rice, super basmati rice, Indian 1121 super rice, Indian long grain rice, Sharbati rice and Sugandha rice.

