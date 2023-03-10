HAL board to consider interim dividend today; KP Energy, Rhetan TMT shares to turn ex-split

The board of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) will consider second interim dividend for FY23 on Friday. Shares of KP Energy and Rhetan TMT wll turn ex-split today. Rhetan TMT will also turn ex-bonus today. Gammon India and OCL Iron & Steel will announce quarterly earnings later in the day.

The HAL board will consider second interim dividend for FY23 today. In a filing on March 1, it informed BSE: "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Friday, the 10th March, 2023, to consider, inter-alia, the declaration of second interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23."

KP Energy will turn ex-split today. Friday is also the 'record date' for determining the eligibility of KP Energy shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of equity share having face value of Rs 10 each to two equity shares having face value of Rs 5 each.

In the case of Rhetan TMT, the company had postponed the record date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to stock split and bonus.

"We would like to inform you that we have received the in principle approval for issue and allotment of bonus, from the stock exchange i.e. BSE Limited. You are further requested to take a note that Friday, 10th March, 2023, has been fixed as the new record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to Stock Split/ Sub-Division of Equity Shares & Bonus," it said.

Gammon India will consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December, 31, 2022. The scrip has been suspended for trading due to penal reasons. The board meeting was earlier scheduled for February 14, which was rescheduled due to pending strategic decision by the company management.

OCL Iron & Steel, on the other hand, will announce its audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 today. This scrip too is suspended for trading due to penal reasons.

