HAL share price target: Up 57% in 2023, InCred Equities sees stock climbing to Rs 5,000 level

The order pipeline for aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) stays strong but its order finalisation timeline is critical for maintaining the growth momentum in FY24 and beyond, InCred Equities said on Monday while raising its target on the stock to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,970.

The domestic brokerage has reiterate its 'ADD' rating on the stock following a 57 per cent rally on the counter year-to-date. InCred Equities has raised its earnings per hare (EPS) estimates for the stock by 10 per cent for FY25 and introduced estimates for FY26 financials. The stock may sustain superior PE multiple, it suggested.

"Based on Sep 2025F EPS, we raise our target price on HAL to Rs 5,000 (from Rs2,970 earlier), implying a PE of 25 times against 22 times earlier (considering the strong order pipeline, better working capital position and margin profile), and maintain our ADD rating on the stock. Delay in new orders, setback in aircraft delivery timeline and lower margins are key downside risks," it said.

In the near term, India’s defence market will continue to be the main contributor for HAL due to projects like LCA Mk1A, LCH, LUH and HTT-40, InCred Equities said adding that new production lines are being installed for HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A production.

"In the medium term, HAL will diversify and increase its presence in UAV, civil MRO & allied operations, digital solutions and new space segments as strategic initiatives. The company is also expanding its geographical presence and collaborating with Indian industry/global OEMs to boost exports," InCred Equities said.

HAL produced 22 aircrafts and helicopters in FY23 and incurred a capex of Rs 2,100 crore for modernising its facilities and expanding production capabilities. InCred Equities said the company's annual report gives more insights into the higher capex and R&D expenses, which bode well for the growth of the manufacturing segment.

HAL expects manufacturing order inflow worth over Rs 48,000 crore in FY24F, which includes 240 AL-31 FP engines worth Rs 26,000 crore, 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKI worth Rs 12,000 crore, 25 advanced light helicopter (ALH) units worth Rs 3,500 crore, 12 light utility helicopter (LUH) units worth Rs 2,500 crore, and 80 RD-33 engines worth Rs 4,500 crore.

InCred Equities noted that HAL also expects another Rs 35,000 cro worth of orders for which the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) has been approved and Rs 65,000 crore worth of orders for which the AoN is expected in the next two-to-five years.

"The order pipeline includes 145 LCH, 175 LUH, 69 utility helicopter maritime (UHM), 36 HTT-40 and 60 Dornier (Do-228) upgradation orders over the next three-to-five years," it added.

Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

