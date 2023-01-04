HCL Tech Q3 preview: Profit may grow in double digits; margin expansion likely QoQ

HCL Technologies may report a double digit rise in year-on-year (YoY) profit for the December quarter on an 15 per cent-plus growth in sales. On a sequential basis, profit may grow over 10 per cent while revenue is seen rising 6 per cent, analysts said in quarterly previews. Ebitda for the quarter is seen at around Rs 6,000 crore, with Ebitda margins dropping over 100 basis points (bps) on an yearly basis (up 100 bps QoQ).

Investors would be keenly following deal wins, attrition rate, demand outlook, any cancellation of projects amid recessionary fears, IT budgets for 2023 and margins in platform and product business.

Investec expects HCL Technologies to report a revenue of Rs 26,341 crore, rising 18 per cent YoY (6.7 per cent QoQ). It expects profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,904.3 crore, up 13.4 per cent YoY (11.9 per cent QoQ) for the third quarter.



Services revenue growth likely muted at 1.5 per cent QoQ led by furloughs in BFSI, Retail, Tech and manufacturing, whereas growth likely largely led by products biz, Investec said.



"The company may report Ebit at Rs 4,971.1 crore, 12.3 per cent up on QoQ basis. Ebit margin likely to improve 94 basis points (bps) to 18.9 per cent on QoQ basis, led by growth in the higher margin products biz," Investec added.



Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities expects HCL Technologies to report revenues at Rs 26,055.8 crore, up 16.7 per cent YoY (5.5 per cent QoQ). It sees PAT at Rs 3,762.9 crore, up 9.3 per cent YoY (7.8 per cent QoQ).

"We are expecting 3 per cent CC growth QoQ, which is 2 times compared to the second fastest growing company in tier-1 players. We believe that its Services business will grow at 2.7 per cent CC QoQ while the P&P segment will see modest growth of 5 per cent QoQ unlike the 25 per cent growth clocked in Q3FY22," Nirmal Bang said.



The brokerage expects Ebit margin to expand 60 bps QoQ. The margin gains will likely be driven more by rupee depreciation and due to a slight shift in revenue mix towards higher margin P&P business."



Nirmal Bang expects total contract value (TCV) to be flattish in Q3FY23 in the range of $2-2.5 billion, which implies modest acceleration in growth in FY23 TCV vis-à-vis FY22. HCL Tech had earlier hinted at a record pipeline with a good mix of large and mid-sized deals. Nirmal Bang said HCL Tech will continue to win deals in North America while Europe may see some slowdown.



Another domestic brokerage Emkay Global expect HCL Tech to report a 17.5 per cent YoY and 6.3 per cent jump in revenue to Rs 26,246 crore with a 14.1 per cent YoY and 12.5 per cent QoQ rise in PAT at Rs 3,927.6 crore in Q3FY23.



Ebitda may grow more than 11 per cent at Rs 6,036.6 crore, with Ebitda margins gaining over 100 bps to 24.2 per cent QoQ. However, it may slip 115 bps on a YoY comparison, said Emkay.



"We are building in 3.5% QoQ USD revenue growth after factoring in 20bps cross-currency headwinds. The services business is expected to see moderation in sequential growth due to furloughs and weakness in discretionary spending," it said. "The products and platforms segment is expected to report a sharp rebound sequentially, driven by seasonal strength."

