HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Wipro and SBI among top gainers & losers as market ends lower

Market ended lower on Thursday following heavy selling in banking, finance and capital goods stocks due to inflation and growth concerns. Sensex fell 390.58 points to end at 57,235.33. Nifty closed 109.25 points lower to end at 17,014.35.

Here's look at top losers and gainers in market today.

TOP GAINERS

Wipro : The IT stock closed 7.03 percent lower at Rs 379.10 against the previous close of Rs 407.75 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 378.1, falling 7.27 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the IT major fell to Rs 2.07 lakh crore.

SBI: The banking stock closed 2.36 percent lower at Rs 521.35 against the previous close of Rs 533.95 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 520.35, falling 2.55 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the bank fell to Rs 4.65 lakh crore.

L&T: The infra stock closed 1.85 percent lower at Rs 1,876 against the previous close of Rs 1911.45 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1868, falling 2.27 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.66 lakh crore

ICICI Bank: The banking stock closed 1.60 percent lower at Rs 853.90 against the previous close of Rs 867.75 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 850.60 on BSE today. Market cap of the lender fell to Rs 5.95 lakh crore

Asian Paints: The paints stock closed 1.12 percent lower at Rs 3211 against the previous close of Rs 3247.60 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 3195 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.08 lakh crore.

HCL Tech: The stock ended 3.19 per cent higher at Rs 215.60 against the previous close of Rs 208.30 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 216, up 3.7 percent. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

Sun Pharma: The pharma stock ended 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 968.50 against the previous close of Rs 955.50 on BSE. It hit a fresh 52 week high of Rs 973.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.31 lakh crore.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The pharma stock closed 0.23 per cent higher at 4251 against the previous close of Rs 4241.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 71,130 crore. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall.

Reliance Industries: The conglomerate's shares ended 0.37 per cent higher at Rs 2383.85 against the previous close of Rs 2375.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 16.12 lakh crore. The stock has been gaining for two sessions.

Ultra Tech Cement: The stock of the firm ended 0.08 per cent higher at Rs 6181.70 against the previous close of Rs 6176.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

Market breadth was negative with 1,246 stocks ending higher against 2,203 stocks falling on BSE. 113 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 269.85 lakh crore. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 542.36 crore , as per exchange data.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"Retail inflation persisting above the desired levels has been a major cause of concern for the Indian economy. This, coupled with declining industrial production in August may not be taken well by the market because Indian economy is anticipated to sustain its resilience."

"In this backdrop, the impending US inflation figures, which are forecasted to remain high, may cause volatility in the global market," added Nair.

Previous session

Indian equity market snapped three sessions of losing streak today, powered by a rally in banking, auto and capital goods shares. Sensex closed 478 points higher at 57,625 and Nifty climbed 140 points to end at 17,123. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE rose 164 points and 61 points, respectively. Banking, capital goods and auto shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 493 points, 235 pts and 284 pts, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the Indian capital market on Wednesday as they sold shares worth Rs 542.36 crore, as per exchange data.

Global markets

In Asian markets, bourses in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul closed in the red. However, stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures increased by 0.31 per cent to $92.74 per barrel.