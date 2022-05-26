HDFC Bank stock among top Sensex gainers as this brokerage sees 40% upside

Shares of HDFC Bank were among the top Sensex gainers today, rising over 3 percent in the afternoon session. HDFC Bank stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1370.55, climbing 3.13 per cent against the previous close of Rs 1328.40 on BSE. It has gained 4.64 per cent in three sessions.

HDFC Bank share is trading higher than 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

However, the private lender's stock has lost 7.65 per cent in one year and fallen 7.44 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Total of 3.21 lakh shares of the lender changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 43.38 crore on BSE. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 7.58 lakh crore on BSE.

The large-cap share hit its 52-week high of Rs 1724.30 on October 18, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 1278.30 on May 19 , 2022.

The bank reported a 22.8 percent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 10,055.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 against a net profit of Rs 8,186.5 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit for the year ended March 31, 2022 rose 18.8 percent to Rs 36,961.3 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) rose 10.2 per cent to Rs 18,872.7 crore in Q4 against Rs 17,120.2 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The bank's net revenues, net interest income plus other income, rose by 7.3 per cent to Rs 26,509.8 crore for the January-March quarter from Rs 24,714.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Angel One is bullish on the stock and sees an upside of 40 percent in the target price of the lender.

"The management has indicated that 35-40 days of collections had been lost but expects healthy recoveries from slippages in 2QFY22 which should lead to lower credit costs going forward. Given best in class asset quality and expected rebound in growth from Q2FY22, we are positive on the bank given reasonable valuations at 3.0xFY23 adjusted book which is at a discount to historical averages. We value the stock at 3.7xFY23 adjusted book and arrive at a target price of Rs 1,859," Angel Broking said.