Hero Moto, Zomato, Godrej Consumer: Trading strategies for these buzzing stocks

Indian equity markets kicked off the week with mild gains as the headline indices made a sharp rebound from days low. However, election driven uncertainty, consistent FIIs selling and rich valuations is keeping the traders on tenterhooks. BSE Sensex gained 111.66 points, or 0.15 per cent to settle at 72,776.13. NSE's Nifty50 index ended at 22,104.05, adding 48.85 points or 0.22 per cent for the day.



Some buzzing stocks namely Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Zomato Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what analysts at Axis Securities have to say on these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Hero MotoCorp | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,256-5,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,500

Hero MotoCorp has demonstrated a breakout above the medium-term falling channel pattern at Rs 4,635 on the weekly chart, suggesting the continuation of an uptrend. During pattern formation, volume activity tends to decline, while at the breakout, there is an increase in activity, indicating an influx of market participation. The stock has established a support base at Rs 4,160, holding above the 38 per cent Fibonacci Retracement level of the rally from Rs 2,900 to Rs 4,949, indicating potential medium-term support. The weekly strength indicator RSI has given a crossover above its reference line, generating a buy signal. The above analysis indicates an upside potential to Rs 5,256-5,500 levels.



Godrej Consumer Products | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,381-1,400 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,240

Godrej Consumer Products has demonstrated a breakout above the 13 weeks of consolidation zone between Rs 1,280-1,150 on the weekly charts, suggesting the continuation of an uptrend. The stock is currently trending within a rising channel, having recently found support at the lower band and now progressing towards the upper band. The stock's closing above the weekly upper Bollinger Band signals a medium-term buying opportunity. The weekly strength indicator RSI has given a crossover above its reference line, generating a buy signal. The above analysis indicates an upside potential to Rs1,381-1,400 levels.



Zomato | Buy | Target Price: Rs 229-234 | Stop Loss: Rs 188

Zomato has broken out above the small 'consolidation zone' between Rs 200-180, signaling the continuation of the uptrend. The stock has experienced a notable increase in volume activity, suggesting a surge in market participation. It is displaying a bullish trend on the weekly chart, characterized by higher highs and higher lows, and is further supported by an upward sloping channel, suggesting a prevailing upward bias. The weekly strength indicator RSI is holding above its reference line, indicating a positive bias. The above analysis indicates an upside potential to Rs 229-234 levels.



Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.