Hero MotoCorp share ends lower after sales fall 3.14% in January

Hero MotoCorp shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday, after the two-wheeler major reported a 3.14% YoY decline in total sales to 4,85,889 units in January against 5,01,622 units from the same period last year.

Hero MotoCorp stock opened with a gain of 2.27% today and touched an intraday high of Rs 3,420 on BSE. Later, the share erased early gains and fell 2.42% to the intraday low of Rs 3,263.

The auto giant's domestic sales also declined 4.15% to 4,67,776 units against 4,88,069 units in January last year.

Company's motorcycle sales were flat at 449,037 units against 494,432 units recorded last year, However, its overall scooter sales rose significantly to 36,852 units over the last year's 7,190 units.

Company's exports, however, were higher at 18,113 units as compared to 13,553 units in the same month last year.

Hero MotoCorp stock is trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages

Hero MotoCorp share has risen 6% in a month and 37% in one year. Year-to-date, the stock is up 5.9%.

Market capitalisation of Hero MotoCorp stood at Rs 65,778.48 crore. The stock has touched 52-week high and low of Rs 3,520 and Rs 1,475.

Hero MotoCorp share price closed 1.53% lower at Rs 3,292.75 on BSE.

