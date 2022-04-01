Hero MotoCorp stock falls 6% as I-T dept finds Rs 800 cr illegal expenses

Shares of Hero MotoCorp slipped over 6 per cent today amid reports that the Income Tax Department has found alleged illegal business expenses of over Rs 800 crore, Rs 60 crore "unaccounted" cash used to purchase land in Delhi and role of some shell companies in its raids on the country's largest two wheeler maker.

Hero MotoCorp stock lost 6.32% to Rs 2,151.6 against the previous close of Rs 2,296.80 on BSE.

Shares of HeroMotoCorp have fallen after two days of consecutive gain.

Hero MotoCorp stock opened with a loss of 4.26% at Rs 2,199 today.

The share is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 44,524 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,089 on June 9, 2021, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,148 on March 8, 2022.

The large cap stock has fallen 24.7% in one year and lost 9.5% since the beginning of this year.

"Incriminating documents and digital evidence have been found and seized indicating that the expenses ostensibly shown to have been claimed towards business purposes are not fully supported by evidences. Expenditure aggregating to more than Rs 800 crore has been booked in the guise of purchase of services from a specific event management entity," the policy-making body for the tax department said.

The officials said the action was carried out against Hero MotoCorp and Pawan Munjal.

The raids were launched on March 23, and the country's largest two-wheeler maker had then said that it was extending full cooperation to the tax authorities, who visited its offices in Delhi and nearby Gurugram, apart from the residence of its chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal.