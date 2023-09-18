HFCL shares rise 7% as firm wins Rs 1,015-crore order

Shares of telecom infra firm Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) rose over 7 per cent today after the firm said it has secured an order worth Rs 1015 crore from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam. The order is worth Rs 1,015 crore and entails providing EPC Services including provision for laying of optical fiber cables on critical and important routes, for the execution of a multi-village drinking water supply network in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

HFCL stock gained 7.01% to Rs 77.50 against the previous close of Rs 72.42 on BSE today. Earlier, shares of the telecom gear maker opened higher at Rs 75.09. HFCL shares have gained 20.47% in six months and zoomed 416% in the last three years.

Market cap of HFCL rose to Rs 10,768 crore on BSE. Total 9.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.42 crore.

ALSO READ: Stocks in news: Adani Energy Solutions, Vedanta, DB Realty, Sterlite Tech, Indian Oil and more

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 55.75 on March 28, 2023 and a 52-week high of Rs 88.80 on December 9, 2022. The stock has a beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of HFCL stock stands at 51, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. Shares of HFCL are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The said project will be executed by the company in collaboration with Khilari Infrastructure Private Limited as a consortium partner. The project is to be executed within 24 months from the date of order.

ALSO READ: RBL Bank shares climbed over 100% from 52-week low; can they cross Rs 300 mark?

Following the successful commissioning of the project, a 3-month trial run will be conducted. Thereafter, the company has to provide operation & maintenance services for 10 years, including the defect liability period of one year that will run concurrently.

Earlier in September, HFCL and its subsidiary had received orders from a telecom player to supply optical fiber cables. The deal value was nearly Rs 82.60 crore.

HFCL Limited is primarily engaged in manufacturing of telecommunication equipment, optical fiber cables and intelligent power systems. The company is a manufacturer of optical fiber cables, optical transport, power electronics and broadband equipment for the telecommunication industry. It provides solutions for building wireless and optical telecommunication networks, such as optical transport networks (DWDM), rural global system for mobile communications (GSM) networks, broadband access networks, radio backhaul, fiber to the home and in-building solutions.