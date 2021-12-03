Hindustan Zinc share rises nearly 4% as board to consider interim dividend on Dec 7

Shares of mining firm Hindustan Zinc rose nearly 4% on December 3 after the company said its board would meet on December 7 to consider and approve interim dividend on equity shares for FY22.

The stock opened with a gain of 3.02% at Rs 343.20 against previous close of Rs 333.15 on BSE.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 346.1 , rising 3.89% today. The large cap stock has gained 3.26% in the last 2 days.

Hindustan Zinc share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Hindustan Zinc stock has risen 43.66% since the beginning of this year and gained 44% in one year. Total 1.02 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3.49 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.45 lakh crore on BSE. The stock hit 52-week high of Rs 407.90 on October 18, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 224.70 on December 22, 2020.

The record date for eligibility of interim dividend, if any, would be December 15, the company said. The company in August deferred its board meeting to consider interim dividend for the current financial year but did not cite any reason.

The zinc and lead miner is a subsidiary of Vedanta, which owns 64.9 percent stake in the company, while the government owns 29.5 percent stake.

Hindustan Zinc reported a 3.9 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 2,017 crore for the quarter ended September 30, on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 1,940 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations in the July-September quarter rose to Rs 5,958 crore from Rs 5,533 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses of the company during the quarter increased to Rs 3,571 crore against Rs 3,428 crore in the year-ago period.