HUL, Birlasoft, Route Mobile & NACL Ind among 9 stocks to go ex-dividend today

A total of nine stocks including Hindustan Unilever, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Birlasoft, Route Mobile and NACL Industries will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, data compiled by corporate database Capitaline suggests. Ramkrishna Forgings, Steetcast, KP Energy and Shree Digvijay Cement are a few other stocks that will go ex-dividend today.

Hindustan Unilever will go ex-dividend today. The company board had approved an interim dividend of Rs 17 per share. The record date for the same is November 2 while the dividend will be paid on or after November 17.

Nippon Life India Asset Management, which had announced a dividend of Rs 4 per share, will go ex-dividend today. The record date is November 2 and the asset management company will pay dividend on and from November 15.

Route Mobile will go ex-dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share. The record date for the same is November 2. The dividend will be paid on or before Saturday, November 19, the company said in a recent filing.

Birlasoft, which announced a Rs 1.5 per share dividend, will also go ex-dividend today.



New investors buying these stocks today will not be eligible for dividends. Tuesday's stock price will be adjusted of the dividend. On record date, the company will identify shareholders eligible for dividends.

NACL Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Steetcast, KP Energy and Shree Digvijay Cement will also go ex-dividend today. The NACL Industries board had announced a dividend of Re 0.30 per share; the Ramkrishna Forgings board had declared a dividend of Re 0.50 per share, while the Steetcast board had played a dividend of Rs 1.35.

Shree Digvijay Cement (Rs 1.5 per share) and KP Energy (Re 0.30 per share) will also go ex-dividend today.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Varun Beverages and UPL are among companies that will report their quarterly results today. Along with its quarterly results, the board of Dhanuka Agritech may consider a share buyback proposal.