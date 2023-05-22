ICICI Bank shares can hit record high levels; SBI, Kotak Bank, BOB stocks may do well: Sumeet Bagadia

Nifty Bank reached a high of 44,151.70 this past week, which was close to its all-time high level. It settle the week 0.40 per cent higher at 43,969.40, which was a all-time high weekly closing. On the weekly chart, the index formed a higher high-low formation, which indicates the bullish trend.

The index formed a bullish candle on the weekly chart and also gave its best weekly closing near to the all-time high levels. The RSI momentum indicator indicated strength and traded near the 62 level.

In case of a further upmove, one can expect ICICI Bank to cross its all-time high levels of Rs 958.20 and outperform the Nifty Bank index. Also, Kotak Mahindra Bank can be another front runner in the private banking. While in PSU banks, SBI and Bank of Baroda are expected to move higher and deliver a decent gain in the coming week.

Nifty Bank May futures traded at a 2-point discount to the Nifty Bank spot.

The open interest (OI) distribution for Nifty Bank Put options suggests that the 43,500 strike has the highest concentration, which may act as support for the current expiry. Nifty Call strikes of 44,000 and 44,500 saw significant OI concentrations and may act as resistance for the current expiry.

A breakout above the all-time high level of 44,151.80 should push Nifty Bank towards the 45,000 level.

A strong support is located around 43,200-43,450 levels. If the Index closes below the mentioned support, the momentum will shift to downside. It is recommended that traders should buy the dips in Nifty Bank with proper stop loss, below the mentioned supports.

