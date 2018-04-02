ICICI Bank stock falls as CBI set to question Chanda Kochhar in Videocon loan case

Shares of ICICI Bank fell 7 per cent today, wiping out Rs 11,353 crore from its market valuation in morning trade amid reports the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was set to question ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the Videocon loan case in Delhi.

Market regulator Sebi is also looking into the matter for any possible disclosure and corporate governance-related lapses.

The watchdog has begun a preliminary enquiry into various disclosures made by the top private sector bank over the last few years while the stock exchanges may seek additional clarifications regarding recent reports in this regard that relate to dealings that took place way back in 2012, a senior official said.

The stock tanked 7 per cent to Rs 258.90 on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company slumped 7 per cent to Rs 258.80.

At 1418 hours, the stock was trading 5.71% or 16 points lower at 262.50 level on BSE.

The stock was the worst hit among the blue-chips on both Sensex and Nifty during the morning trade.

Shares of Videocon Industries also fell 4.97 per cent to Rs 12.42 - its lower trading permissible limit for the day - on BSE.

Earlier last week, some media reports mentioned about alleged involvement of Kochhar and her family members in a loan provided to Videocon Group on quid pro quo basis.

The CBI has questioned a few officials of ICICI Bank as part of a preliminary enquiry to find out if any quid pro quo was involved in the bank giving Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

ICICI Bank said its board will meet today to review insolvency cases before National Company Law Tribunal, and other routine matters.

This is the first time the board will meet after the alleged controversy broke out.

The bank pointed that the board meeting is routine in nature.







With PTI inputs

