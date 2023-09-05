IDBI Bank shares extend gains, jump 10% today to hit one-year high; here's what tech analysts say

Shares of IDBI Bank on Tuesday extended their winning run for the fifth consecutive session. The stock surged 9.78 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 71.25 against its previous close of Rs 64.90. It eventually settled 9.09 per cent higher at Rs 70.80 on NSE. On BSE, it finished with 8.19 per cent gains at Rs 70.28. Around 58.61 lakh shares changed hands today. This was way more than the two-week average volume of 9.84 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 40.41 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 75,567.88 crore.

Technical analysts largely remained positive on the counter. Although, one of them suggested booking profits at current levels. Support could be seen around Rs 60 level.

Vaibhav Kaushik, research analyst at GCL Broking, said, "The government is serious about selling a major stake in IDBI Bank. The stock has a very strong chance to go up. Our long-term target is Rs 125. Keep stop loss placed at Rs 52. For short-term, it has strong resistance near Rs 77."

The Centre has invited bids to appoint an asset valuer for IDBI Bank as it plans to sell a majority stake of the lender. Presently, the government and LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) collectively own about 95 per cent in IDBI Bank.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "IDBI Bank has been hovering in the cycle of higher highs – higher lows in the current financial year. Recently, the stock has witnessed a volume-based upsurge to hover well above all its significant EMAs in the daily time frame. Technically, the stock looks poised to continue its ongoing cycle with primary support around the Rs 60-58 zone."

Vaishali Parekh, Vice-President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "Support would be near Rs 60 zone and one can hold the stock for further gains."

Kush Ghodasara, independent market expert, CMT, said, "The stock presents an opportunity for investors to consider buying with a recommended stop-loss set at Rs 61.05. The short-term target for this stock is projected to be Rs 79."

AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades said, "Investors should book profits at current levels as a daily close below support of Rs 61.85 could lead to targets of Rs 50.5-54 in the near term."

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-, 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 74.94. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 18.37 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.67.

The scrip has a one-year beta of 0.99, indicating average volatility.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks settled higher for the third straight session today, led by gains in media, pharma, consumer, technology and energy stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 152 points or 0.23 per cent to close at 65,780, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 46 points or 0.24 per cent up to end the session at 19,575.