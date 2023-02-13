IDFC, Sun TV, Emami and 3 other stocks to turn ex-dividend; Nykaa, IRFC, SAIL Q3 results today

At least six stocks namely IDFC, Sun TV, Emami, Procter & Gamble Health, TV Today Network and Engineers India with turn ex-dividend today. Shares of Welspun Enterprises will turn ex-buyback today. FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), IRFC, SAIL, Zee Entertainment, Gujarat Gas, Linde India and IRB Infra would be among companies that will announce their quarterly results today.

IDFC shares would turn ex-dividend today. IDFC had announced a special dividend of Rs 11 per share. Today is also the record date for the same.

TV Today Network shares would turn ex-dividend today. TV Today Network had announced a special dividend of Rs 67 per share. The record date for the same is February 13, Monday, and the dividend will be paid on March 5.

Procter & Gamble Health shares would turn ex-dividend today. Procter & Gamble Health had announced an interim dividend of Rs 45 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 5.

Emami (Rs 4 per share), Sun TV (Rs 3.75 per share) and Engineers India (Rs 2 per share) would also turn ex-dividend today.

Welspun Enterprises would turn ex-buyback today. The company had announced a buyback of up to 1,17,50,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at Rs 200 per share. The buyback size is Rs 235 crore.

Nykaa results will be keenly followed. Analysts said Nykaa's December quarter growth would be led by the festive demand during holiday season, penetration in new channels and newer initiatives (eB2B superstore).

While there has been a tougher macro environment, JM Financial said Nykaa's BPC segment may still do well due to the relative inelasticity of Nykaa shoppers. Nykaa Fashion, however, might still not see market share gains due to heightened competitive intensity but can still deliver decent growth on the small base.

"We anticipate Nykaa to deliver 29 per cent YoY growth in GMV and 26 per cent YoY growth in revenue led by strong growth in fashion and new initiatives. With BPC business delivering strong operating leverage and company-wide lowering of fulfilment costs from regional centres, we expect overall Ebitda margin to improve 152 bps sequentially and 21 bps YoY," JM Financial said.

