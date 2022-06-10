IIFL Finance stock zooms 10% in a sulking market, here's why

IIFL Finance stock zoomed 10 per cent today on Abu Dhabi's Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) plan to invest Rs 2,200 crore in IIFL Home Finance for a 20 per cent stake.

Shares of IIFL Finance gained 10.25 per cent to Rs 362.75 against the previous close of Rs 329 on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 8.21 per cent at Rs 356 today. IIFL Finance stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

In a year, the stock has gained 36 per cent and risen 30 percent in 2022. Total 81.12 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 272.94 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,746 crore

"IIFL Home Finance on Thursday, June 9, 2022 has entered into definitive agreements for raising Rs 2,200 crore of primary capital for a 20 per cent stake from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ADIA," IIFL Finance said in a statement. The deal completion is subject to regulatory approvals.

This would be one of the largest equity investments in the affordable housing finance segment in India by a financial investor.

"Backed by a technology backbone enabling 100 per cent digital onboarding for home loans, robust credit appraisal, and collection systems, IIFL Home Finance Limited proposes to use the additional capital to continue its granular expansion strategy into new markets to address the significant and growing demand for housing loans", the firm said.

Nirmal Jain, Founder, IIFL Group said, "We are delighted to partner with ADIA who bring to the table long-term commitment and rich experience of supporting growing businesses. The investment recognizes IIFL Home Finance's position as one of India's largest providers of affordable housing loans and how well it is placed to continue to target the large, resilient housing finance market."

IIFL Home Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IIFL Finance engaged in the business of providing home loans, loans against property, and construction finance.

IIFL Finance is among the leading retail-focused diversified NBFCs in India, engaged in the business of loans and mortgages along with its subsidiaries - IIFL Home Finance and IIFL Samasta Finance.