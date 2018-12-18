IL&FS Transportation Networks stock rises in early trade as parent considers sale of equity stakes in road assets

The IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL) stock rose in trade today after its parent IL&FS group announced it would sell equity stakes in its road assets to raise funds.

The IL&FS group has debt worth Rs 90,000 crore on its books. The stock rose 5% to Rs 11.55 level on the BSE compared to its previous close of 11 level.

Currently , the stock has only buyers and no sellers.

The microcap stock has lost 84.37% during the last one year and fallen 86.18% since the beginning of this year.

In order to ascertain market interest and to examine feasibility of maximisation of value in an orderly and transparent manner, the IL&FS board, acting on behalf of its relevant subsidiaries including ITNL Monday initiated the process of exploring divestment of IL&FS group's equity stakes in road assets, the IL&FS group said.

ITNL will sell assets in seven operating annuity based road projects in various parts of the country aggregating 1,774 lane kilometres; eight operating toll-based road projects aggregating about 6,572 lane km and four under construction road projects which would aggregate nearly 1,736 lane km upon completion.

Besides, three other assets and businesses which are EPC & O&M businesses of IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL) and a sports complex in Thiruvananthapuram are also to be monetised.

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) said the proposed sale of stake in these assets may be carried out as a basket or individually or as an undertaking comprising all offered assets and businesses.

Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty were trading lower by 200 points and 60 points, respectively.

Edited BY Aseem Thapliyal