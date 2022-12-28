scorecardresearch
India Pesticides climbs 10% as arm receives clearance for setting up plant at UP

India Pesticides would be setting up an agrochemicals & Intermediates, API Ingredients & Intermediates and Fine Chemicals manufacturing unit' at Sumerpur, District Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, the company told stock exchanges

India Pesticides is engaged in chemical manufacturing. It offers both Technicals & Formulations in agro-chemicals and active pharma ingredients for pharma industry India Pesticides is engaged in chemical manufacturing. It offers both Technicals & Formulations in agro-chemicals and active pharma ingredients for pharma industry

Shares of India Pesticides climbed 10 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Shalvis Specialities received environmental clearance for setting up manufacturing plant.

Published on: Dec 28, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 28, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
