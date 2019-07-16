Indiabulls Integrated Services share turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 16 lakh in 7 years, did you miss the rally?

Indiabulls Integrated Services share price has delivered strong returns to investors during the last seven years. Indiabulls Integrated Services, which is engaged in the development of real estate projects, has logged 1,506% returns in since July 16, 2012. On July 16, share price of the firm stood at 9.73 compared to the current price of 156.30 level on BSE.

Rs 1,00,000 invested into Indiabulls Integrated Services stock on July 16, 2012 would have grown to Rs 16.06 lakh on July 16, 2019. Indiabulls Integrated Services share price has lost 63.17% during the last one year and fallen 58.03% since the beginning of this year.

In comparison, the benchmark Sensex rose 8.20% since the beginning of this year and gained 7.44% during the last one year.

The smallcap stock closed at 161.75 level on Monday. It was trading 3.62% lower at 155.90 level on BSE today. The share hit a fresh 52-week low of 155 level on BSE today. The stock has been losing for the last two days and fallen 7.20% in the period. It touched its 52-week high of 785 level on September 11, 2018.

Indiabulls Integrated Services reported a 54 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 72.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. Its net profit stood at Rs 47.30 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to 166.09 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal as against 125.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net profit rose to Rs 78.11 crore in the last fiscal from 7.86 crore in the previous year. Total income rose to Rs 349.61 crore in the 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 265.11 crore in the previous year.

The firm recorded long-term borrowings of Rs 288.71 crore for year ended March 2019 compared to Rs 16.87 crore during the fiscal ended March 2018.

Its long-term provisions also rose to Rs 3.54 crore for fiscal ended March 2019 compared to Rs 3.31 crore for fiscal ended March 2018. Reserves and surplus for fiscal ended March 2019 stood at Rs 1415.24 crore compared to Rs 369.90 crore for fiscal ended March 2018. Short-term borrowings fell to Rs 27.02 crore for fiscal ended March 2019 compared to Rs 396.81 crore for fiscal ended March 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents for the fiscal ended March 2019 stood at Rs 11.50 crore compared to Rs 25.61 crore for fiscal ended March 2018.

