Indiabulls Ventures stock rises 9% after promoter Sameer Gehlaut settles case with Sebi

Shares of Indiabulls Ventures rose nearly 9 per cent in trade today after its promoter Sameer Gehlaut and five other promoter entities settled a case with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The stock rose nearly 8.95% to 369 level intra day on the BSE. The large cap stock has gained after three days of consecutive fall. At 12:12 pm, the stock was trading 6.88% or 23 points higher at 362 level on the BSE. On NSE, the stock gained 8.93 per cent to Rs 368.8.

It has gained 43.35% during the last one year and risen 36.12% since the beginning of this year.

The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving average of 413.70 and 530.90 on the BSE.

On Tuesday, Gehlaut and five other promoter entities settled a Sebi probe into the alleged violation of 'takeover regulations' after paying Rs 48 lakh towards settlement fee.

The markets regulator had initiated adjudication proceedings against these promoter entities in January this year for alleged violations of provisions of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) norms in the matter of Indiabulls Ventures.

However, Gehlaut, Orthia Properties, Orthia Constructions, Zelkova Builders, Innus Properties and Innus Developers approached the regulator with a plea to settle the matter "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law."

Subsequently, the regulator has disposed of the adjudication proceedings initiated against the entities after the entities paid Rs 48 lakh as settlement fee.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal