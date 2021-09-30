Why Indian Overseas Bank share rose 20% in early trade

Stock of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) zoomed 20% in early trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed Indian Overseas Bank from Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF). IOB stock opened with a gain of 16.83% at Rs 23.95 today against previous close of Rs 20.50 on BSE. The stock has gained 13.22% in the last 3 days.

The share hit upper circuit of 20% to reach Rs 24.6 in early trade. IOB share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 151% in one year and risen 115% since the beginning of this year. Total 134.92 lakh shares of the lender changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 32.38 crore on BSE. Market cap of the lender rose to Rs 43,853 crore.

The share hit 52 week low of Rs 8.80 on October 16, 2020 and 52 week high of Rs 29 on June 30, 2021. The RBI took the decision following improvement in various parameters and a written commitment that the state-owned lender will comply with the minimum capital norms.

On a review of the performance of the IOB, the Board for Financial Supervision on the basis of the published financial results for 2020-21 found that the bank was not in breach of the PCA parameter, the RBI said.

The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of Minimum Regulatory Capital, Net NPAs and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis, it added. The lender has also informed the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place, which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments.

"Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that Indian Overseas Bank is taken out of the PCA restrictions subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring," the central bank added.

IOB was placed under the PCA framework in 2015.