IndusInd Bank shares trading flat post Q4 earnings; here are fresh price targets

Shares of private sector lender IndusInd Bank were trading on a flat note in early deals today after the bank reported its earnings for the March 2024 quarter.

The banking stock was trading 0.81% lower at Rs 1484 today. The stock of the private sector lender has lost 7.36% this year. Total 0.72 lakh shares of the bank changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.73 crore on BSE. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

The banking stock has a one-year beta of 0.5, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IndusInd Bank stands at 46, signaling it's trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. IndusInd Bank shares are trading lower than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and higher than the 5 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock surged to a 52 week high of Rs 1694.35 on January 15, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1065.50 on May 5, 2023.

The bank reported a 15% rise in net profit to Rs 2,349 crore for the January-March quarter of financial year (FY) 2023-24 compared to Rs 2,043 crore in the year-ago period. Net loans grew 18%, it had said in its quarterly update earlier this month, outpacing a 14% growth in deposits.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 1.92% in Q4, against 1.98% logged in the same quarter last year. On the other hand, net NPAs for the quarter stood at 0.57%, rising from 0.59% on a year-on-year basis.

Nuvama has maintained a buy call with a price target of Rs 1,800. It has maintained a Buy call on the banking stock.

“Given IndusInd Bank’s improving asset quality, we retain ‘BUY’. The bank does not know when the promoter will increase the stake to 26%. IndusInd Bank clarified that investments by its promoter holdco in Reliance Capital and AMC are independent of the bank and that the bank is not going to invest in these,” the brokerage said after Q4 earnings.

Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 1,850 on the stock.

“The asset quality ratios remained stable and fresh slippages moderated, primarily in the corporate book. The management has guided for loan growth of 18- 23% over FY23-26. Healthy provisioning in the MFI portfolio and moderation in the overall slippage run rate will keep credit cost under control. Additionally, the presence of a contingent provisioning buffer of 0.29% of loans provides comfort. IIB is well positioned to benefit on margins as and when the rate cycle turns,” said Motilal.

“We estimate IndusInd Bank to deliver a 21% earnings CAGR over FY24-26, leading to RoA/RoE of 2.1%/16.8% by FY26. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,850,” added the brokerage.