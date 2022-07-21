IndusInd Bank shares rise 5% post Q1 earnings; buy, sell or hold?

Shares of IndusInd Bank gained nearly 5 per cent today after the firm reported a 64.4 per cent year on year (YoY) rise in net profit. Net profit rose to Rs 1,603 crore in Q1 against profit of Rs 975 crore in the year-ago period. IndusInd Bank stock gained 4.79 per cent intraday to Rs 921 against the previous close of Rs 878.90 on BSE. IndusInd Bank shares were trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

In a year, the stock has lost 6.63 per cent but risen 3.3 per cent in 2022. Total 1.04 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.42 crore on BSE.

The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 71,123 crore. Net interest income climbed 15.8 per cent to Rs 4,125 crore in Q1 against Rs 3,563.7 crore in the same period last year.

Interest earned rose 8 per cent to Rs 8,182 crore in Q1 against Rs 7,575 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Its June-quarter provisions and contingencies fell to Rs 1,251 crore in Q1FY23 against Rs 1,779 crore in Q1FY22.

The bank reported a 12 per cent rise in other income to Rs 1,932 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,723 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Here's a look at what brokerages said on the outlook of the stock.

LKP Securities has maintained its buy call on the stock of private lender:

"Core operating performance of IndusInd Bank remains healthy. A higher PCR is likely to safeguard the bank from credit disruption from various restructuring schemes. We retain our BUY rating with a price target of Rs 1,065 (based on 1.3x FY24E adjusted book value per share of Rs 819)."

HDFC Securities has retained its reduce call on the stock:

"IndusInd Bank reported a significant beat on estimates, benefitting from higher loan growth (+18 per cent YoY) and lower-than-expected credit costs (2.2 per cent annualised). However, gross slippages continued to remain elevated at 4 per cent, emerging from the consumer financing portfolio, suggesting sustained retail portfolio instability. Despite being a seasonally weak quarter, disbursements were strong for vehicle and MFI portfolios, indicating improved demand in the underlying segments. We tweak our FY23E/FY24E estimates, especially to factor in better loan growth; maintain reduce with a revised target price of Rs 953 (1.3 times Mar-24 AVBPS)."

YES Securities has maintained its buy call on the private lender:

"Slippages rise sequentially driven by restructured book slippages while recoveries and upgrades decline. NIM inched up 1 bps as a decline in cost of borrowings protected the cost of funds from declining more than it did. Management reiterated planning cycle 5 growth intent, hoping to achieve it via vehicle finance and microfinance. We maintain 'Buy' rating on IIB with a revised price target of Rs 1,126."