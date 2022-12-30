Inox Green Energy stock rises 6% after Crisil revises credit rating

Shares of Inox Green Energy gained over 6% today after credit rating firm Crisil upgraded its ratings from Crisil BBB to Crisil BBB+ (long term ratings), Crisil A3+ to Crisil A2 (short term ratings). It also revised its outlook from stable to positive in relation to ratings.

Buoyed by the development, Inox Green Energy stock rose up to 6.3% to Rs 49.8 against the previous close of Rs 46.85 on BSE. The stock has gained 11% in two sessions.

Total 2.91 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.41 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1394 crore. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 40 on December 26 , 2022 and a 52 week high of Rs 63.95 on November 23, 2022.

Inox Green Energy shares are trading higher than the 5 day moving averages but lower than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. In a week, the stock has risen 17.42%.

Crisil has assigned BBB+/Positive' rating for the company's long-term bank facilities and A2 rating for short-term bank facilities.

Crisil expects an improvement in business risk profile, to be driven by higher revenue and cash accrual from execution of its orders and steps taken by the promoters during fiscal 2023 to reduce debt, which has led to improvement in the financial profile, the firm said.

Inox Green Energy Services made a weak market debut on November 23, 2022 as the scrip was listed at Rs 60.50 on BSE, a 6.92 per cent discount to its issue price of Rs 65. On NSE, the scrip debuted at Rs 60, down 7.69 per cent.

Inox Green Energy Services is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Limited and is a part of the INOXGFL Group which principally operates in the speciality chemicals and renewable energy sectors and has historical connections with the wider Inox Group which commenced operations in 1923. The company is engaged in the business of providing operation & maintenance (O&M) services and common infrastructure facilities for wind turbine generators.