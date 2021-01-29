Interglobe Aviation share price falls 2% post Q3 numbers

Share of InterGlobe Aviation fell over 2% in Friday's early trade after the company declared its earnings for quarter ended December.

On January 28, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 620 crore in Q3 against a profit of Rs 496 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter fell 50.6% YoY to Rs 4,910 crore against Rs 9,932 crore in Q3 FY20.

The stock price of InterGlobe Aviation opened at Rs 1,560 and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,643.75 on BSE, gaining 3.4% against the last close of Rs 1,588.35. Later, the stock fell 1.8% to the intraday low of Rs 1,559.75 on BSE.

The IndiGo stock has fallen 0.14% in the last 2 days. The stock has lost 3% in one week, 6.17% in one month and 7% year to date.

Share price of InterGlobe Aviation stands higher than 100, and 200-day but lower than 5, 20 and 50-day moving averages. Market capitalisation of the airline stood at Rs 61,043.20 crore.

During the quarter under review, the company's consolidated EBITDA fell 49.8% YoY to Rs 842.2 crore as against Rs 1,676 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin came at 17.1% against 16.9 % YoY. EBITDA fell 49.7% to Rs 987.1 crore as against Rs 1,961 crore YoY.

