InterGlobe Aviation share price falls over 4% on Rs 1,062-crore loss in Q2

InterGlobe Aviation share price fell in early trade today after the operator of low-cost carrier IndiGo reported a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, dented by forex losses and higher maintenance cost. InterGlobe Aviation share price was trading 4.68% or 78 points lower at Rs 1,588 compared to the previous close of Rs 1666.35 on BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation share opened with a loss of 3.38% today at Rs 1,610 on BSE. InterGlobe Aviation share has gained 81.16% during the last one year and gained 36.47% since the beginning of this year.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, reported a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, dented by forex losses and higher maintenance cost.

"The Gurgaon-headquartered low-cost carrier had posted a net loss of Rs 651.50 crore during the same quarter last year," InterGlobe Aviation said.

Revenue from operations surged 31.1 per cent to Rs 8,539.80 crore as against Rs 6,514.10 crore in the corresponding quarter. The total income of the airline jumped 24.2 per cent to Rs 8,539.80 crore in Q2FY20 from Rs 6,514.10 in Q2FY19.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) rose by 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 256.40 crore from Rs 221.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The EBITDAR margin slipped to 3.2 per cent compared to 3.6 per cent in the year-ago period. Other income rose 32 per cent to Rs 434.60 crore in Q2FY20 against Rs 328.80 crore in Q2FY19.

Total expenses of the company increased by 27.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9,571.60 crore, led by 465 per cent Y-o-Y jump in depreciation and amortisation expenses at Rs 1,028.70 crore.

During July-September period, revenue from passenger ticket jumped 34.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,100.80 crore, while ancillary revenue increased 29.8 per cent y-o-y to Rs 930.20 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation had fleet of 245 aircraft, including 129 A320ceos, 89 A320neos, 6 A32Ineo and 21 ATRs as of September 30, 2019; a net increase of 65 aircraft from the year-ago period.

