InterGlobe Aviation stock zooms 9% after firm posts profit in Q3

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation gained nearly 9% today after the budget carrier turned profitable in December quarter. Stock of InterGlobe Aviation climbed 8.70% to Rs 2,146.15 against the previous close of Rs 1,974.30 on BSE.

0.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.08 crore. The share trades higher than 5 day, 50 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 20 day and 100 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 26.91% in one year and gained 5.86% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 82,565 crore.

The aviation stock hit 52-week high of Rs 2,379 on November 16, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,502.90 on April 20, 2021. The share opened at Rs 2,010.95 on BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of country's largest airline IndiGo, turned profitable in Q3 as it posted a profit of Rs 129.8 crore for the quarter ended December 2021. The airline firm had slipped into a loss of Rs 620.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 9,294.8 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 4,910 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total income rose 84.3 per cent on an annual basis to Rs 9,480.1 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

"For the quarter, our passenger ticket revenues were Rs 80,731 million, an increase of 98.4 per cent and ancillary revenues were Rs 11,417 million, an increase of 41.3 per cent compared to the same period last year," the firm said.

Higher revenues also offset the rise in expenses, including the more than doubling of fuel cost in Q3 to Rs 3,269.3 crore. In the year-ago period, the fuel cost stood at Rs 1,142.9 crore. Total expenses rose 62.1 per cent to Rs 9,346.4 crore in the three months ended December 2021.