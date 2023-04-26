Ipca Laboratories shares slip below Rs 700, hit fresh 52-week low; more downside possible?

Shares of Ipca Laboratories Ltd continued to decline in Wednesday's trade, extending their fall for the third consecutive session. The stock today cracked 7.31 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week low of Rs 687 against a previous close of Rs 741.20. The sharp fall came after the company inked a pact to acquire a 33.38 per cent stake in Unichem Laboratories from one of its promotors -- Prakash A Mody -- for Rs 1,034 crore. Mody currently holds a 46.16 per cent stake in Unichem Labs and post this transaction, his holdings would reduce to 12.78 per cent.

"The acquisition will allow IPCA to re-enter US formulation generic market, however at 2.3x sales, as acquisition cost is expensive in our view given challenges and uncertainty associated with the US market," said Param Desai, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.

"We do believe that Ipca has a huge scope to improve its operational efficiencies in the near term. Maintain 'Hold' rating with a revised target price of Rs 750 per share (Rs 865 earlier) at 20x FY25(E) earnings per share," Desai added.

Technical analysts largely felt that the stock looked 'bearish'. One of them suggested that a closing below the support zone of Rs 718 may bring further weakness, while another said the stock could witness selling pressure in the near term.

"IPCA Labs is bearish but oversold on the daily charts. A daily close below support of Rs 718 could lead to a lower target of Rs 640 in the near term. Resistance will be at Rs 741," said AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades.

"The stock may show some recovery but will not sustain the uptrend and witness some selling pressure in the near term," said Ravi Singh, Vice-President and Head of Research at Share India.

"At the current juncture, the stock it is trading below all key moving averages. So, fresh longs are not advised," said Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

At today's one-year low of Rs 687, the stock traded 33.64 per cent lower from its 52-week high of Rs 1,035.30, a level seen on May 4 last year. The counter has slipped 17.34 per cent so far in 2023.

A total of 1.30 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE, which was more than twice compared to the two-week average volume of 49,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 9.10 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 17,484.59 crore.

Ipca Labs has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of 2,35,01,440 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each, constituting 33.38 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Unichem Labs, at a price of Rs 440 per equity share aggregating to Rs 1,034.06 crore, the company stated in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks recovered from initial losses in late-morning deals, led by gains in automobiles, technology and consumer stocks.

