IRB Infra board to consider stock split today; BF Investment to mull delisting

At least two stocks GM Polyplast and SecUR Credentials will turn ex-bonus on Wednesday. The board of BF Investment, whose shares have rallied 60 per cent in the last seven days, will consider a proposal of delisting of shares today. The IRB Infra board, on the other hand, will consider a proposal of stock split today.

In the case of IRB Infra, the company inform BSE that that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to consider, inter-alia, a proposal for alteration in the share capital of the company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up.

In case of BF Investment, the stock hit a 20 per cent upper circuit limit on Tuesday, taking its seven-day rally to 60 per cent. The scrip has been rising as the company board will consider a proposal of delisting of shares on Wednesday.

Shares of GM Polyplast, which have rallied 586 per cent in the last one year, will turn ex-bonus in the 6: 1 ratio today. The company board had at its extra ordinary general meeting held on December 23 approved the issue of1,15,36,800 shares of Rs 10 each as bonus shares of an aggregate nominal value up to Rs 11.53 crore.

The record date for bonus shares is January 4 itself. The bonus shares will be issued to the existing shareholders of the company by way of capitalisation of reserves or securities premium.

In a filing to BSE, the company had said: "the members of the company at the extra ordinary general meeting held on December 23, 2022, have approved the issue of 1,15,36,800 (One Crore Fifteen Lakhs Thirty-Six Thousand Eight Hundred Only) equity shares of Rs 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten) each as bonus shares of an aggregate nominal value up to Rs 11,53,68,000 /- (Indian Rupees Eleven Crore Fifty-Three Lakhs Sixty-Eight Thousand Only)."

The scrip has risen 585.94 per cent in the last one year. In the last five sessions, it was up 9.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, another company SecUR Credentials will turn ex-bonus in the 3:1 ratio today. Shares of this company are up 67 per cent in the last one year. This company has fixed January 4 as the record datefor ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3 new equity share for every 1 existing equity shares of face value Rs 10/‐ each.

