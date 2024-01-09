IRB Infrastructure shares hit record high as December toll collection rises 26%

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd zoomed to their record high after the company reported a 26% rise in toll collections for December 2023. The company collected Rs 488 crore in toll last month against Rs 388 crore in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

Subsequently, IRB Infrastructure stock climbed 12.07% to a high of Rs 47.24 on BSE.

The stock opened higher at Rs 43.50 today against the previous close of Rs 42.15. IRB Infrastructure stock has climbed 52.53% in one year and gained 11% since the beginning of this year. However, the stock has zoomed 305% in the last three years, delivering multibagger returns for shareholders.

In Tuesday’s session, a total of Rs 137.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 62.42 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 28,039 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 59.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. IRB Infrastructure shares have a beta of 0.4, indicating very low volatility in a year.

IRB Infrastructure shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day , 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the company said, “Pleased to see the continued growth momentum across all our highways assets. Since, the second half of the FY is always better from Toll Collection perspective, we expect this growth to continue for the remaining quarter of FY24 too, especially after Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT project in the State of Gujarat which started toll collection from December 28, 2023, and will have full month toll revenue in remaining months of FY24.”

The highway and infra construction firm logged a net profit of Rs 95.7 crore in the September 2023 quarter compared with Rs 85.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue in the September quarter rose to Rs 1,874.5 crore in Q2 against Rs 1438.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

On an annual basis, net profit zoomed 99% to Rs 720 crore for the fiscal ended March 2023 against Rs 361.40 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022. For the fiscal ended 2021, net profit stood at Rs 117.15 crore. Revenue climbed 10.30% to Rs 6401 crore in the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 5803 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022. For the fiscal ended 2021, sales stood at Rs 5298.63 crore.

IRB Infrastructure Developers is an infrastructure development company. The company is engaged in constructing roadways and highways. It is involved in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and operation and maintenance across all its businesses.

