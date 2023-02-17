IRCON, RITES, Hero MotoCorp, Alkem, NHPC, Page Ind shares to turn ex-dividend; INOX Leisure merger & more

Over a dozen stocks including IRCON International, RITES, Hero MotoCorp, Alkem Laboratories, NHPC and SJVN will turn ex-dividend today. Page Industries, Sundaram Finance, Firstsource Solutions, JK Paper, Safari Industries, Minda Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma and Balkrishna Industries would be some other stocks that would turn ex-dividend today. Shares of KCD Industries will turn ex-split while those of Capri Global Capital will turn ex-rights. Meanwhile, today is also the record date for INOX Leisure’s amalgamation with PVR.

Alkem Laboratories shares would turn ex-dividend today. Alkem Laboratories had announced an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share and a special dividend of Rs 25 per share. The record date for the same is February 18 and the two dividends will be paid on March 12.

Hero MotoCorp shares would turn ex-dividend today. Hero MotoCorp had announced an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 9.

Page Industries shares would turn ex-dividend today. Page Industries had announced an interim dividend of Rs 60 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 11.

Nirlon (Rs 15 per share dividend), Sundaram Finance (Rs 12 per share), JB Chemicals (Rs 8.50 per share), Coromandel International (Rs 6 per share), RITES (Rs 6 per share), Balkrishna Industries (Rs 4 per share), IOC Chemicals (Rs 4 per share) and Firstsource Solutions will turn ex-dividend today.

JK Paper (Rs 4 per share dividend), IOC Chemicals (Rs 4 per share), Aurobindo Pharma (Rs 3 per share dividend), IRCON International (Rs 1.80 per share), SJVN (Rs 1.50 per share), Safari Industries (Rs 1.50 per share) and NHPC (Rs 1.4 per share) would also turn ex-dividend today.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (Rs 2.5 per share dividend), Cantabil Retail India (Rs 2 per share), Mrs Bector Food Specialities (Rs 1.25 per share), Minda Corporation (Re 0.40 per share) and DCW (Re 0.20 per share) would also turn ex-dividend.

INOX Leisure will turn ex-date for amalgamation. In a BSE filing, the company said: "In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR read with the Scheme, and pursuant to power delegated by board of directors of INOX Leisure, the 'ILL Committee of Board of Directors for Operations' of INOX Leisure in mutual agreement with the company have fixed February 17, 2023 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the shareholders of INOX Leisure to whom equity shares of the company would be allotted, pursuant to the scheme."

KCD Industries shares will split from fave value of Rs 5 to face value of Re 1 each.



