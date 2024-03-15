IRFC, YES Bank, ITC shares top value charts; Tata Steel, NTPC stocks log high volumes

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), Bharti Airtel and Jio Financial Services were among the top scrips in terms of turnover in the afternoon session today. While 143.91 lakh shares of IRFC changed hands amounting to the highest turnover of Rs 199.42 crore, around 14.22 lakh shares of Bharti Airtel traded leading to a turnover of Rs 171.45 crore on BSE. The scrip of Jio Financial Services logged a high turnover of Rs 150.19 crore as 43.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE.

Related Articles

YES Bank shares and NHPC stock too saw high turnovers of Rs 126.29 crore and Rs 98.68 crore, respectively in the afternoon session today.

On NSE, shares of ITC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, BPCL and SBI saw the highest value (turnover) in the afternoon session. While ITC shares saw the highest value of shares traded at Rs 1916 crore, private sector lender HDFC Bank came second with a value of Rs 1628.21 crore shares traded on the bourse.

Shares of state-owned lender SBI saw a value of Rs 1289.21 crore worth shares traded on NSE today. Shares of private sector lender Axis Bank logged a high value of Rs 1,271.22 crore on the NSE. Stock of oil marketing company BPCL recorded a value of Rs 1228 crore worth of shares traded on Friday.

In terms of volumes, shares of Tata Steel, ITC, NTPC, PowerGrid and ONGC topped the chart on NSE.

Metal firm Tata Steel logged the highest volume of 4.80 crore shares traded on NSE in the late afternoon session. The stock was trading marginally lower at Rs 141.5.

Shares of ITC saw a high volume of 4.51 crore shares traded on NSE today. The FMCG stock was trading 1.69% higher at Rs 426.75 in the late afternoon session.

The power producer NTPC came in third on the volume chart with 3.06 crore shares changing hands on NSE. The stock was trading 1.93% lower at Rs 261 on Friday. Other two stocks PowerGrid and ONGC logged volumes of 2.76 crore and 2.39 crore shares, respectively, on NSE.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices were set to end the week on a negative note. Sensex fell 381 points to 72,713 and Nifty lost 114 pts to 22,032 . Market cap of BSE-listed firms declined to Rs 378.54 lakh crore.