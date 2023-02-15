ITC, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, CAMS, 6 others to go ex-dividend; Shreeji Translogistics to turn ex-split today

ITC, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Manappuram Finance, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Aarti Industries are among nine stocks, which will turn ex-dividend today. Shares of Shreeji Translogistics will turn ex-split today. Vesuvius India, JBF Industries and Velox Industries would be among companies that will report their quarterly earnings in this last leg of earnings season.

ITC shares would turn ex-dividend today. ITC had announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 5. The FMCG major reported a 21 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 5,031 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 4,156 crore in the year-ago period. ITC's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3 per cent at Rs 16,225 crore.

Manappuram Finance shares would turn ex-dividend today. Manappuram Finance had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.75 per share. The record date for the same is February 15, Wednesday, and the dividend will be paid on March 4.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar shares would turn ex-dividend today. Dalmia Bharat Sugar had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 27.

CAMS (Rs 10.50 per share dividend), Sahyadri Industries (Rs 2.50 per share), Tube Investments of India (Rs 2 per share dividend), Pradeep Metals (Re 1 per share), Aarti Industries (Re 1 per share), Saven Technologies (Re 1 per share) are a few other stocks that will turn ex-dividend today.

Shreeji Translogistics will turn ex-split from a face value of Rs 10 each to shares with face value of Rs 2 each. Today is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders for sub-division (split) of each equity share.

In a BSE filing on January 16, it said: ""With reference to our earlier letter dated 6th January, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders for sub-division (split) of each equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into Five (5) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders by way of resolutions passed through Postal Ballot (including remote e-voting) on 6th January, 2023. Kindly take the above information on records."

