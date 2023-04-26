ITC pips Infosys to become sixth largest firm by market cap

Shares of ITC recovered from its early cuts and nudged higher on Monday. The diversified FMCG play, which is scaling new record highs lately, was once again on the radar of traders.



The stock, which had settled at Rs 411.35 on Tuesday, kicked off Wednesday's session with a slight weakness at Rs 409.20. However, the stock staged a smart recovery to trade at Rs 412.70 as the session progressed. The scrip had tested its new lifetime highs at Rs 413.45 in the previous trading session.



The diversified conglomerate topped the market capitalisation of Rs 5 lakh crore on Tuesday and pipped IT major Infosys to become the sixth most-valued Indian company. It also overtook HDFC and State Bank of India (SBI) in terms of market cap last week. However, it still lags behind Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which is valued at Rs 5.88 lakh crore.



Shares of ITC have turned multibagger from their Covid-19 lows. The stock is up 165 per cent from its Rs 155, a level seen in May 2020. The stock has risen 25 per cent in the year 2023 so far. The stock has rallied about 60 per cent in the last one year.



Despite this stellar rise in stock prices in the last few months, ITC continues to trade at a steep discount to Hindustan Unilever. ITC's price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is 28 times, whereas that of HUL is commanding a P/E multiple more than twice of ITC at 60 times.



ITC remains among the favorite counters of brokerage firms from the FMCG space. They have a mildly positive view. Analysts expect ITC to report a strong performance on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in terms of sales, cigarette volumes, EBITDA, EBIT margins and adjusted profit. Over, the company may post flat numbers on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.



Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher expects ITC to report a sale at Rs 17,236.5 crore, rising 11 per cent YoY and 6.2 per cent QoQ. EBITDA is seen at Rs 6,401.4 crore, up 22.5 per cent YoY and 3 per cent QoQ. ITC can report an adjusted profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 5,060.9 crore, up 20.8 per cent YoY and flat on QoQ basis.



"Cigarette volumes are likely to expand by 14 per cent. and FMCG to post 17.5 per cent sales growth with YoY margin improvement. Paper business to grow 26 per cent, while Hotel revenues to grow by 66.3 per cent," said Prabhudas Lilladher, who expects ITC to be among the best performers in the space. It has an 'accumulate' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 444.



Another domestic broker, HDFC Securities, anticipates 8.7 per cent YoY and 3.4 per cent QoQ increase in the sales to Rs 17,860 crore, with an EBITDA of Rs 6,260 crore, up about 20 per cent YoY and flat on QoQ basis. The company reported EBITDA margins at 35.1 per cent, while adjusted profit is seen at Rs 4,890 crore, up 166 per cent YoY but down sequentially.



"We model 16.8 per cent YoY growth in cigarette revenue, with volume growth of 16 per cent YoY. The non-cigarette business is expected to grow 5 per cent YoY (impacted by agribusiness). We model 17 per cent YoY growth in FMCG. We expect cigarette EBIT to grow by 16 per cent YoY. We model FMCG EBIT margin at 7.3 per cent," said HDFC Securities.



"We expect 13 per cent YoY volume growth in cigarettes, maintaining mid-single digit four-year average volume growth. We expect EBITDA margin to remain flat sequentially, but expand sharply by 500 bps YoY, said Motilal Oswal in its preview report. "Watch out for Hotels’ revenue growth and profitability, corporate actions on the demerger of businesses a key monitorable," it said.



It pegs net sales at Rs 16,230 crore, up 3.3 per cent YoY, while gross profit its seen at Rs 9,280 crore with a margin of 57.8 per cent. EBITDA is seen at Rs 6,210 crore with an EBITDA margin of 38.7 per cent. Adjusted profit is seen at Rs 4,730 crore, increasing 21 per cent YoY.



Motilal Oswal expects ITC to report an operating margin improvement of 250bp-500bp YoY. "A revival in cigarette demand, an improvement in the hotels business, lower input cost pressures versus peers and attractive valuations make ITC our top pick from a one-year perspective," said Motilal Oswal with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 450 on the stock.





