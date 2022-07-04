ITC shares zoom 34% this year, here's why

Shares of ITC have gained a stellar 34 per cent this year even as benchmark indices have turned negative during the period. The ITC stock, which closed at Rs 218 on December 31 hit an intraday high of Rs 293.30 today, translating into a gain of 34.54 per cent in 2022. In comparison, Sensex is down 8.55 per cent and Nifty has lost 8.70 per cent during the same period.

The large-cap stock, which is regarded among the safest bets of Dalal Street, has shed its defensive tag in a volatile market and emerged as a winner.

The shares of the diversified conglomerate have more-than-doubled (117 per cent) from their March 2020 low of Rs 134.95. They hit a record high of Rs 353 on July 3, 2017.

The rally in the stock can be attributed to better-than-expected demand recovery and a healthy margin outlook in cigarettes, healthy sales momentum in the FMCG business, lower drag from the hotels business, and better capital allocation in recent years.

Share Market update: Sensex rises 327 pts, Nifty above 15,800; HUL, IndusInd Bank top gainers

On June 29, 2022, Motilal Oswal gave a target price of Rs 335, a 22 per cent upside to the ITC stock price at that time.

The brokerage attributed the likely upside for the stock to a stable tax environment for cigarettes in the recent years which has allowed ITC to calibrate price increases to avoid a disruption in demand.

"We expect this trend to continue and this should result in improved cigarette volumes and earnings visibility over the medium term. The breadth of ITC's FMCG product portfolio gives it an advantage in a rapidly changing demand environment. Its leadership position in some categories gives it pricing power to offset incremental input cost pressures in other categories, where pricing power is not as strong," Motilal Oswal said.

Inflation poses significant challenges, FMCG business sees moderation in growth: ITC

"The resilient nature of its core business, amid an uncertain environment in the sector, and a 4-5 per cent dividend yield make it a good defensive play in the ongoing volatile interest rate environment. The company's earnings CAGR at the PBT level stood at 5% over FY17-22. We expect ITC to post 15% earnings CAGR over FY22-24," it added.

In Q4 of the previous fiscal, the FMCG-cigarette-to-hotel major logged a year-on-year consolidated net profit of Rs 4,196 crore, up 11.7 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 against a net profit of Rs 3,755.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, net profit rose 3.4 per cent from Rs 3,755.47 crore in December quarter (Q3FY22). Revenue from operations for the period came at Rs 17,754.02 crore, up 15 per cent in the March quarter.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 15404.37 crore in the corresponding period.

Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 18,252.64 crore as against Rs 10944.64 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses were higher at Rs 12632.29 crore in Q4 as compared with Rs 9,765.56 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.