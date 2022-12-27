scorecardresearch
ITC shares see biggest yearly gains since 2005! Can they hit Rs 400 level in 2023?

ITC shares had rallied 62 per cent in 2005, data compiled by corporate database AceEquity showed. The stock delivered double digit returns in 10 instances

ITC stock offers good risk-reward, given attractive yields, strong cigarette segment margins and improving momentum in other businesses. The stock has potential to hit Rs 400 level next year, analysts said ITC stock offers good risk-reward, given attractive yields, strong cigarette segment margins and improving momentum in other businesses. The stock has potential to hit Rs 400 level next year, analysts said

With a 50 per cent rise (excluding dividends), shares of ITC are on verge of logging their best yearly gains in 17 years. The scrip is also ending the Calendar 2022 being the next second-biggest Nifty gainer. A couple of brokerages have this cigarette maker among their top 2023 picks. A few others believe the stock offer good risk-reward, given attractive yields, strong cigarette segment margins and improving momentum in other businesses. The stock has potential to hit 400 level next year, they said.

Published on: Dec 27, 2022, 9:11 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 27, 2022, 9:06 AM IST
