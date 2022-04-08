ITC stock rises nearly 4%, hits 52-week high

Stock of FMCG major ITC hit a fresh 52-week high today amid a broader market rally. Shares of ITC touched a fresh high of Rs 266.20, rising 3.74% against the previous close of Rs 256.60 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.26 lakh crore on BSE.

ITC stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Total 15.27 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 39.73 crore on BSE. The stock has gained 24% in one year and risen 21.24% since the beginning of this year.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal has disclosed its Q4 earnings estimates for the consumer sector. It expects ITC to report net profit at Rs 4,076.4 crore rising 8.7% year-on-year (down 1.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net sales are expected to rise 4.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 13,842.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,029.2 crore.

Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 571 points higher at 59,606 and Nifty climbs 193 points to 17,832 in the afternoon session.