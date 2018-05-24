Jet Airways stock hits fresh 52-week low, falls most on BSE post Q4 earnings

The Jet Airways stock was trading lower in early trade today after the Naresh Goyal-promoted airline reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter due to rise in oil prices and weaker rupee. The airline reported a net profit of Rs 602.42 crore in the year-ago period.

At 9:21 am, the Jet Airways stock was down 7.21% or 30.35 points to 392 level. The stock closed at 421 level in Wednesday's trade. The stock hit a fresh 52 week low of 386.05 level, breaching the previous yearly low of 389 level. On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended at Rs 421.15, up 0.23 per cent on the BSE.







The stock has fallen after two consecutive days of gain. It opened at a loss of 6.90% on BSE today. The stock is down 52.24% since the beginning of this year. During the last one year, the share price is down 14.42%. The airline reported Rs -91.20 earnings per share in Q4, the lowest in the last five quarters.







The firm's operating profit margin in the last quarter stood at -12.91%, the lowest in last five quarters. Its total income fell by 3.44 per cent to Rs 6,055 crore during the quarter, against Rs 6,271.21 crore in the same quarter last year.







Fuel expenses rose by 31 per cent to Rs 2,063.34 crore, against Rs 1,282.41 crore.







"Financial performance during the quarter was weaker due to the continuing increase in the price of Brent fuel without a corresponding increase in air fares, as well as mark-to-market adjustments due to a weaker rupee," Jet Airways chief executive officer Vinay Dube said. For financial year 2017-18, the airline reported a standalone net loss of Rs 767.62 crore, against a net profit of Rs 1,482.52 crore, according to the filing.