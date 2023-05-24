Jhunjhunwala stock: Metro Brands shares surge 9% after March quarter results. Key details

Shares of Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands jumped 9 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the footwear retailer reported a consolidated profit of Rs 69 crore for the March quarter against Rs 70 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit figure for the fourth quarter included a loss of Rs 14 crore related to Cravatex Brands, which was acquired by the company on December 1, 2022. Consolidated sales grew 35 per cent YoY to Rs 544 crore from Rs 403 crore, Metro Brands said.

Metro Brands said store expansion picked pace with net addition of 19 stores across all formats in the March the quarter Net addition for FY23 stood at 115 stores. Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 14.4 per cent stake in the company on of March 31. Her holding in Metro Brands was worth Rs 3,672 crore in Wednesday's trade, as the stock climbed 9.29 per cent to hit a high of Rs 954 on BSE.

"Growth momentum in Ecommerce sales (including omni channel) continues as sales grew 32 per cent (Q4 FY23 vs Q4 FY22).Higher expense on advertisement & marketing in H2FY23 to support higher number of store opening & drive overall sales," it said.

The company said e-commerce sales, including omni-channel, for the quarter came in at Rs 33 cr and for the year it stood at Rs 162 crore. Growth momentum in online sales, including omni-channel sales, continued with 48 per cent growth on YoY basis, it said.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) issued BIS Quality Control Order (QCO) for

footwear which will be mandatory from July 2023. While the industry is gearing up for QCO compliance, Metro Brands said it has front loaded inventory buying to circumvent any potential supply chain disruption.

This would lead to higher inventory in H1FY24, it said.

